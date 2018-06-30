Image copyright ShitAdelaide Image caption The poster allegedly portraying a "mansplaining" scene.

A "mansplaining" advertisement for a master's degree at an Australian university has drawn mockery and criticism from social media users.

The poster, for the University of Adelaide, shows five women listening while the only man holds forth.

The university said it had not supplied or approved the image, which came from an agency of the regional government.

Mansplaining is when a man explains an issue to a woman in a manner regarded as condescending or patronising.

It is closely related to "bropriation", when a man repeats an idea first suggested by a woman and receives the credit for it.

Social media users have commented that the degree makes it look like the university is offering a "Master of Mansplaining" course.

A friend shared this and it's a real Adelaide University poster and I will be over here laugh-crying until I die.

PS: Just look at these poor women's faces... 😂😂

— Toula Drimonis (@ToulasTake) June 29, 2018

"While the angle of the photo suggests this is a University of Adelaide image, the image was not supplied by or approved by the University," the University of Adelaide told Australian news website Mamamia.