Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Peter Thomson holds his third Open Championship trophy in 1956

Peter Thomson, one of Australia's greatest golfers and a five-time Open Championship winner, has died aged 88.

Thomson had been suffering from Parkinson's disease for more than four years and died at his home in Melbourne on Wednesday, Golf Australia said.

In 1954, he became the first Australian to claim the Open Championship in Britain.

He is survived by his wife, Mary, four children, 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Among numerous accolades, Thomson was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 1979 and an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in 2001.

Only four other golfers - Harry Vardon, JH Taylor, James Braid and Tom Watson - have won as many Open Championships. Thomson also had great success on the American circuit.

In addition to his playing achievements, he went on to be president of the Australian PGA for 32 years and helped establish the Asian Tour.

Tributes posted online celebrated him as a towering figure of the sport.

Australia's greatest male golfer has left us. Peter Thomson: 84 professional wins, 5 British opens...3 in a row - a national treasure. He represented all that is good in sport: a true gentleman.

My thoughts are with Mary, Deirdre, Andrew, Pan & Fiona. @GolfAust @PGAofAustralia — Richard Marles (@RichardMarlesMP) June 20, 2018



My thoughts are with Mary, Deirdre, Andrew, Pan & Fiona. @GolfAust @PGAofAustralia — Richard Marles (@RichardMarlesMP) June 20, 2018 Report