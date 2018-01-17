Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jessica played Hope Morrison in Home and Away

Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt has died from injuries she suffered in a car crash three weeks ago, an Australian hospital has confirmed.

The accident in New South Wales on 26 December had already killed her parents, sister and the other driver.

The actress, 29, played Hope Morrison in the soap.

Her life support was switched off last week and she died on Wednesday morning local time, said St George Hospital in Sydney.

"The family has asked for privacy during this very difficult time," it said in a statement.

Jessica's parents Lars, 69, and Vivian, 60, were killed instantly in the crash and her sister Annabelle, 21, died in hospital three days later.

Australian police are still investigating the crash, which also killed 50-year-old Craig Whitall, who was driving the other car.

Image copyright Falkholt family Image caption Lars, Vivian, Annabelle and Jessica seen together in a photo supplied to the media

At the time of the crash, authorities said they were examining whether Mr Whitall's car had been on the wrong side of the road.

Last week, hundreds of people attended a funeral service for Lars, Vivian and Annabelle Falkholt in Sydney.

Vivian Falkholt's brother Paul Ponticello spoke at the funeral, saying he had thought he and his sister "would grow old together".

Image copyright EPA Image caption A funeral held for the Falkholt family in Sydney last week

Falkholt's stint on the long-running series only lasted for 16 episodes and ended in November 2016. She then filmed a role in the US film Harmony, which is set for release this year.

Channel Seven, the show's broadcaster, said "the entire Home and Away family is heartbroken".

"Jessica's shining talent was recognised and respected by all her cast-mates and crew and her beautiful friendship treasured," the statement read.

Former Home and Away star Pia Miller paid tribute to the "wonderful" actress on Instagram. She and other co-stars had regularly asked for prayers and support for the actress since the crash.

The National Institute of Dramatic Art, where Falkholt had studied, said it was mourning "the tragic passing of our talented young graduate".

Her death has also sparked messages of grief from the show's fans.