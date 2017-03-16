Image copyright Facebook Image caption Johann Ofner was filming a music clip when he was fatally wounded

Australian hip hop group Bliss n Eso has released a tribute to a stuntman who was fatally shot while filming one of their music videos.

Johann Ofner was accidentally killed in Brisbane in January by what the band said was a gun loaded with blanks.

Bliss n Eso has unveiled a new clip for the song, Friend Like You, replacing the original gangster-style theme with tributes from Mr Ofner's friends.

The death of the stuntman, 28, remains under investigation by a coroner.

During the four-minute video, Mr Ofner's friends speak about what they will miss most about him.

"I would do anything to have him back," says one friend.

It ends with Mr Ofner's six-year-old daughter Kyarna looking into the camera and saying "I love you daddy".

Bliss n Eso said a recent fundraising show raised more than A$40,000 (£25,000; $30,000) for Kyarna.

"It was incredibly special to share the night with Johann's friends and family, it will have an important place in our hearts and minds forever," the band wrote on YouTube.