Meghan and Harry given traditional Maori greeting in New Zealand
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been welcomed to New Zealand with a traditional Maori greeting.
They received a hongi, where they rubbed noses with Maori elders, as they arrived in the country - the last stop on their 16-day tour.
Harry and Meghan were greeted with a powhiri - a ceremony involving singing and dancing - in Wellington.
The event, at Government House, also saw members of the New Zealand Defence Force perform a haka for the couple.
They were greeted at the airport by Prime Minister Jacinda Arden, having flown in from Australia with the Kiwi Invictus team.
The pair then made their way to the residence of Governor-General of New Zealand Patsy Reddy for the reception.
The 2018 Invictus Games had come to an end in Sydney the previous day with a closing ceremony, where both Meghan and Harry made speeches.
After the arrival ceremony, their first engagement was a visit to the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, where they laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior.
The park includes the UK War Memorial, designed to show the trunks of the Royal Oak and Pohutakawa trees intertwining to form a single canopy.
Returning to Government House, they held meetings with Ms Arden and opposition leader Simon Bridges before an event to mark the 125th anniversary of women's suffrage in New Zealand.
In a speech about the right to vote, Meghan said the women who fought for the move were "universally admired"
New Zealand was the first country in the world to give the vote the women.
She added: "In looking forward to this very special occasion, I reflected on the importance of this achievement, but also the larger impact of what this symbolises.
"Because yes - women's suffrage is about feminism, but feminism is about fairness."
Visits to Auckland and Rotorua will also form part of the New Zealand leg of their tour, before they leave on Thursday to return to the UK.
Their marathon trip has also seen them visit Fiji and Tonga.