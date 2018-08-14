Europe

In pictures: Genoa motorway bridge collapse

  • 14 August 2018
Related Topics

A major motorway suspension bridge has collapsed in the Italian port city of Genoa during bad weather.

At least 11 people are reported to have died but some sources say it may be much higher.

A huge section of the bridge is missing

Wide shot shows large sectiosn of bridge collapsed, with remaining part exposed Image copyright EPA

One image shows a vehicle dangerously close to the edge

The collapsed section of bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa Image copyright Reuters

Debris has fallen onto rail tracks and nearby buildings

Rescuers climb by foot over large pieces of road wreckage, amid rain and poor conditions Image copyright EPA

Local ambulance and fire officials are looking for survivors

A rescuer climbs a ladder up into large slab of road concrete Image copyright EPA

Crowds have gathered at the scene

Crowd of people with umbrellas look on at the collapsed bridge Image copyright EPA

All images copyrighted.

More on this story