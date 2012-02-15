Northern Mariana Islands territory profile
- Published
The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, or CNMI, is a chain of 14 islands in the north-west Pacific.
A self-governing commonwealth of the United States since 1976, the islands lie 1,500 miles south of the Japanese coast.
Those born on the islands are US citizens but not eligible to vote in presidential elections. The territory receives millions of dollars in aid from Washington.
Most of the population live on the island of Saipan, and only four other islands are populated. Native Micronesians outnumber the indigenous Chamorro and Carolinian populations.
LEADERS
Head of State: The President of the United States
Governor: Arnold Palacios
Independent candidate Arnold Palacios was sworn in as governor in January 2023, having defeated incumbent Ralph Torres of the Republican Party in a run-off election the previous November.
Mr Palacios had served as Governor Torres's deputy until they fell out in the run-up to the 2022 election.
MEDIA
Broadcasting is regulated by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC).