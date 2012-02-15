New Caledonia media guide
Despite being a foreign territory of France, there is little politically neutral media in the territory and outlets tend to favour one political grouping or another.
There are no particular rights or laws to protect journalists from political pressure or other hazards of the industry, says New Zealand's Pacific Media Centre.
Media publications rely on the goodwill of their owners to maintain press freedom.
TV and radio services are provided by the French public overseas broadcaster, RFO. There are a handful of private radio stations.
There were 237,800 internet users by July 2022, comprising 82% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).
Press/online
- Les Nouvelles Caledoniennes - sole daily
- Caledo Sphere - news website in French and English
- Actu - news website
Television
Radio
- Radio Nouvelle Caledonie - public, operated by Reseau France Outre-Mer
- NRJ Nouvelle Caledonie - private
- Radio Djiido - private, Kanak-operated
- Radio Rythme Bleu - private