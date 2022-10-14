Niue profile - Media
Most of Niue's media is government-owned and funded. Expansion of the internet has led to a growth in online media.
The Broadcasting Corporation of Niue (BCN) runs the island's only television network Television Niue and Radio Sunshine.
The Niue Star is the country's only independent source of print news.
There were 1,485 internet users by July 2022, 90% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).
The press
- Niue Star - weekly
- Radio Sunshine - operated by Niue Broadcasting Corporation