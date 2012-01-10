Kiribati profile - Media
Freedom of speech and of the media is generally respected. The government-run radio station and newspaper offer diverse views. Protestant and Catholic churches publish newsletters and periodicals; these are important sources of information. There is no domestic TV service.
BBC World Service is available around the clock on FM (95 MHz from Bairiki, 100 MHz from Tarawa). Radio Australia broadcasts on 90 MHz FM.
There were 61,000 internet users by July 2022, comprising 49% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).
Press
- Te Uekera - government-owned weekly
- Kiribati Newstar - private weekly
Radio
- Radio Kiribati - state-run
- Newair - private FM station