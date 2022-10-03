Tuvalu Profile - Media
Media freedom is respected in Tuvalu but the market is very small. The government operates Radio Tuvalu. Many islanders use satellite dishes to watch foreign TV stations.
The government publishes the fortnightly newspaper Tuvalu Echoes in the Tuvalu language and in English.
There were around 4,300 internet users by December 2011 (InternetWorldStats.com).
The press
- Sikuleo o Tuvalu - government news sheet published in Tuvaluan
- Tuvalu Echoes - run by state-owned Tuvalu Media Corporation
- Radio Tuvalu - FM station run by state-owned Tuvalu Media Corporation, includes BBC World Service relays