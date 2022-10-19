Tonga profile - Media
State radio and TV tend to be pro-government, while private broadcasters offer little independent local coverage.
Privately-owned newspapers carry opposition views, but journalists can face harassment and threats of criminal charges. A Department of Information oversees all media reporting, US-based Freedom House notes.
More than 80,000 Tongans were online by July 2022, 74% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). There are no curbs on internet access.
Press
- Tonga Daily News - weekly newspaper and online news service
- Times of Tonga - privately-owned, published from New Zealand
- Matangi Tonga - privately-owned magazine; website carries news in English
Television
Radio
- Tonga Broadcasting Commission - state-owned, operates mediumwave (AM) station Radio Tonga 1 and Kool 90FM
- Tonga Radio "Magic" 89.1 FM - private
- Letio Faka-Kalisitiane 93FM - private, Christian
- Radio Nuku'alofa - private