New Zealand profile - Media

Broadcasters enjoy one of the world's most liberal media arenas.

The broadcasting sector was deregulated in 1988, when the government allowed competition to the state-owned Television New Zealand (TVNZ). Privately-owned TV3 is TVNZ's main competitor.

Satellite platform SKY TV is the leading pay TV provider. Freeview carries free-to-air digital terrestrial and satellite TV.

The New Zealand Herald newspaper has the biggest circulation.

Some 4.5 million New Zealanders - more than 93% of the population - were online by July 2022 (InternetWorldStats).

The press

  • Scoop - private
  • Stuff - operated by Fairfax New Zealand