Image copyright AFP Image caption Reporters Without Borders has praised the media's 'liveliness'

Privately-owned TV and radio stations operate alongside outlets run by the state-owned Fiji Broadcasting Corporation.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has praised the media's "liveliness and spirit of resistance". But is says journalists are restricted by a "draconian" media industry decree which became law in 2018. Reporters who violate its "vaguely-worded" rules risk imprisonment.

Radio is a key source of information, particularly on the outer islands. There are public and privately-owned stations. The BBC (88.2 FM), Radio Australia and Radio France Internationale are available via local relays.

There were more than 500,000 internet users by June 2018 (InternetWorldStats.com).

Press

The Fiji Times - private, main English-language daily

Fiji Sun - private

The Jet - English-language monthly

Television

Fiji TV - private

Mai TV - private

FBC TV - state-owned

Radio

Fiji Broadcasting Corporation - state-owned commercial company, operates Fijian-language Radio Fiji One, Hindi-language Radio Fiji Two, music-based Bula FM, Hindi station Mirchi FM, music-based 2day FM and Radio Fiji Gold

Communications Fiji - private, operates several networks in English, Fijian and Hindi