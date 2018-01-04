Fiji country profile

Fiji has one of the most developed economies in the Pacific, relying heavily on its tourism and sugar industries.

Since independence from Britain in 1970, rivalry between the indigenous Fijian and the ethnic Indian communities has been at the root of much of the political upheaval in the country.

The archipelago consists of some 300 islands and 540 islets scattered over about 1,000,000 square miles (3,000,000 square km). Of the 300 islands, about 100 are inhabited.

KEY FACTS

Republic of the Fiji Islands Capital: Suva Population 900,000

Area 18,376 sq km (7,095 sq miles)

Major languages English, Fijian, Hindi

Major religions Christianity, Hinduism, Islam

Life expectancy 67 years (men), 73 years (women)

Currency Fijian dollar GETTY IMAGES

LEADERS

President: Jioji Konousi Konrote

Jioji Konousi Konrote was elected as president in October 2015. He is the first non-indigenous president and the first to be elected by parliament. Previous presidents were selected by the Great Council of Chiefs (GCC).

He has had a long career in the military, government and diplomatic service.

Prime Minister: Josaia Voreqe "Frank" Bainimarama

Former military leader Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama was sworn in as prime minister in September 2014, eight years after overthrowing the government of Laisenia Qarase in a bloodless coup, accusing it of corruption and a bias towards ethnic Fijians.

An indigenous Fijian born in 1954, Mr Bainimarama has long championed equal rights for the country's minority ethnic Indian community. More commonly known as Frank, he is sometimes referred to with the title Ratu to denote his heritage as a chief.

MEDIA

Private TV and radio stations operate alongside outlets run by the state-owned Fiji Broadcasting Corporation.

Reporters Without Borders has praised the media's "spirit of resistance" but says journalists are restricted by a "draconian" media decree.

TIMELINE

Some key dates in Fiji's history:

Fiji has been at the forefront of international efforts deal with climate change, which threatens to submerge low lying islands

1643 - Dutch explorer Abel Tasman is the first European to visit the islands.

1970 - Independence after a century of British rule.

1987 - The first of two coups overthrows the Indian majority government of Prime Minister Timoci Bavadra.

1999 - Mahendra Chaudhry is elected Fiji's first ethnic Indian prime minister but is overthown a year later.

A Fijian soldier guards parliament following the 2006 military coup led by Frank Bainimarama

2014 - Former military leader Frank Bainimarama is elected prime minister, eight years after seizing power in a coup.