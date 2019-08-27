Brunei's media are neither diverse nor free. The private press is either owned or controlled by the royal family, or exercises self-censorship when covering politics and religion.

Broadcast media are dominated by government-controlled Radio Television Brunei.

Self-censorship is the rule for journalists working for the state broadcaster and the main press titles, says Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

RSF says "repressive legislation is rendered even harsher" by the enforcement of a strict version of Islamic Sharia law, which discourages comments deemed to be blasphemous or critical of the royal family.

There were around 417,000 internet users by June 2019 (InternetWorldStats.com).

Press

Television

Radio Television Brunei - state-controlled, broadcasts in Malay and English

Radio