Sikkim cloud burst: At least 23 Indian troops missing after flash floods
At least 23 Indian army personnel have gone missing in the north-eastern state of Sikkim after a cloud burst triggered massive flash floods, officials said.
The burst occurred in the upstream of a lake in the north of the state, which resulted in an alarming rise in water in the Teesta River in Lachen Valley.
The situation worsened further after more water was released from a nearby dam into the river.
Officials said that some army vehicles were submerged under the slush.
A search and rescue operation has been launched and we are waiting for more information, the Indian defence ministry told the BBC.
Rescue efforts are also under way in other parts of the state as entire neighbourhoods have been flooded, damaging homes and displacing people.
Authorities have started evacuating people from low-lying areas.
Two bridges, which connect the northern region with the rest of the state, have been washed away, severely affecting transport services.
The Himalayan state is prone to floods and natural disasters. Last year, severe flooding in the state displaced tens of thousands and killed at least 24 people.
