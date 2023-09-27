Air India Flight 182: India-Canada row brings 1985 bombing back in news

Reyat was the only person to be convicted in connection with one of the world's worst aviation terror attacks. He was jailed in the UK for 10 years in 1991 for his involvement in the Japan bombing. In 2003, he pleaded guilty in a Canadian court to manslaughter in connection with the bombing of Flight 182, and was sentenced to another five years in prison. He was also later convicted of perjury at the trial of Malik and Bagri, and given an additional jail sentence.