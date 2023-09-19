How India-Canada ties descended into a public feud

"I do think that this is a lesson to us all that there is nothing sacrosanct about India's close relationships with Western partners. This is a wake-up call that yes, India is a non-aligned player, it values its relations with the Global South, it definitely values its relations with the West. But that doesn't mean that it's going to be insulated from the possibility of a major crisis in relations," says Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center think-tank in Washington.