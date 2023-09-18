Chandrayaan-3: How important are India's Moon mission findings?

The rover, she says, has a special wheel mechanism - called rocker bogie - which means that all its wheels don't move together, helping it traverse up and down, but it may not be able to climb out if it falls into a deep crater. So it's important to make it go around the craters or even retrace its steps. And that, Ms Mitra adds, is done by scientists at the command centre who are "watching the Moon through the rover's eyes".