India Club in London: Iconic restaurant to shut after 70 years

When he came to visit her in London years later, her father took her to the Club. Since then, Ms Tharoor has become a regular visitor too. "After my father passed away, I held an event at the India Club in his honour. I also held my husband's 50th birthday there," she says. "The India Club has a very special place in our hearts, and it's sad to see it go. Now, only the memories remain," she says.