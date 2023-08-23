Chandrayaan-3: India makes historic landing near Moon's south pole
- Published
Related Topics
India has made history as its Moon mission became the first to land in the lunar south pole region.
With this, India joins an elite club of countries to achieve a soft landing on the Moon, after the US, the former Soviet Union and China.
Celebrations have broken out across India after the successful touchdown by the robotic lander which is carrying a rover in its belly.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the successful landing "a joyous occasion".
"We have reached where no other country could," he said. Mr Modi was watching the event live from South Africa where he is attending the Brics summit.
This is a developing story which will be updated