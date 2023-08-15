New IPC, CrPC bill: Is India's planned criminal law reform a game-changer?

Then there's semantics. Mrinal Satish, a professor of criminal law at the Bangalore-based National Law School of India University, suggests that the terminology of "modesty" employed in the code for the offence of "outraging the modesty of a woman" should be taken out. The bills should have also "revisited the offences relating to religion and blasphemy, some of which are still very vague and ambiguous to even qualify as criminal provisions", according to Mr Ahmad.