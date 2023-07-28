Sudha Murty: Why her comment over spoons divided Indians

Her calling herself a "pure vegetarian" - a description that millions of Indians use to distinguish themselves from those who identify as vegetarians but eat egg - has riled many who say it's rooted in the notions of purity dictated by the caste system and shows her upper-caste Brahmanical sensibilities. Even though some historians say Brahmins in parts of India traditionally ate meat - and many still do - being a vegetarian has somehow come to be associated with purity.