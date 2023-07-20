Manipur: India video shows how rape is weaponised in conflict

Yet, the first arrest in the case was only made on Thursday morning, hours after the video was shared widely on Twitter and the Supreme Court said it was "deeply disturbed". Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has often spoken about empowering women and educating girls, had not publicly commented on the crisis in Manipur despite repeated calls from citizens and opposition leaders. He finally broke his silence a few hours ago, saying his heart was "full of pain and anger" and that the guilty would be punished.