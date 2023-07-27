India LGBTQ+ couples: 'My parents were ready to kill me for their honour'

Koyel Ghosh, who uses "they" and "them" as personal pronouns, is the managing trustee of Sappho for Equality, the first Lesbian-Bisexual-Transmasculine people rights collective in eastern India that started two decades ago. They remember clearly the day in 2020 they got a helpline call about a couple who had run away to a city in eastern India but then had to sleep on the footpath for seven nights.