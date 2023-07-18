Opposition meeting: 26 Indian parties hold talks to take on PM Modi

The BJP governs around 15 states (India has 28 states and eight federally administrated territories) either by itself or as part of a coalition. It is India's richest political party with a declared income of 19.17bn rupees ($233.67m; £178.4m) in 2021-22. And its biggest strength in a national election is the popularity of Mr Modi, who has been able to sway even voters who may have chosen a different party in state polls.