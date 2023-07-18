The Indian cheesecake secrets found in a 1904 book

I also had my share of feather-light, wispy, sweetened aerated cream in the name of cheesecake before I ate my first spoonful that was dense and creamy, with a hint of tang that clung to my mouth for just a little longer. And every time I had cheesecake, I associated it with the cosmopolitan, post-liberalisation India (the country's economy was liberalised, or made open to the world, in 1991).