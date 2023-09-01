'Any story could be your last' - India's crackdown on Kashmir press

Most journalists I spoke to said they began to feel more scrutiny after Asif Sultan's arrest in 2018, and things have become drastically more difficult since August 2019. That's when India revoked the region's special status and divided the country's only Muslim majority state into two territories which are now controlled by the national government led by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Supreme Court of India is currently hearing a case about the legality of these moves.