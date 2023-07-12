Manipur: How murder and mayhem tore apart an Indian state

Things are so dire that the army has taken weapons from police stations and explosives used by roadworks contractors so that they don't fall in the hands of vigilantes and insurgents. More than 900 rebels belonging to two dozen Kuki groups seeking greater self-determination within Manipur are lodged in seven security camps in Churachandpur under a "suspension of operations" agreement with the government since 2008. But there are allegations that many rebels have escaped from the camps following the violence and have subsequently joined the ongoing conflict, a claim denied by the security forces.