Delhi's earliest crimes revealed by 1800s police records

Most of the complaints involve petty crimes of theft - of stolen oranges, bedsheets and ice cream - and carry a comical lightness to them. There's a gang of men who ambushed a shepherd, slapped him and took away his 110 goats; a man who nearly stole a bedsheet but got caught "at a distance of 40 steps"; and the sad case of Darshan, the guardian of gunny bags, who gets beaten black and blue by thugs before they snatch his quilt and a shoe - just one of the pair - and run away.