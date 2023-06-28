Osmanabad: The tortured Indian labourers who were kept as slaves

Police say the men were forced to work 12 to 14 hours a day to dig the wells, after which they were chained and subjected to repeated physical and mental torture. "They had no toilet facilities, they had to relieve themselves inside the wells they were digging and then clean the waste after finishing work," Mr Rao said. Most of them had blisters and deep gashes of wounds on their eyes and feet - some of them are undergoing treatment in hospital.