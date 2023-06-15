Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh: India's wrestling chief charged with sexual harassment
- Published
India's outgoing wrestling chief has been charged in court after months of protests by the country's top wrestlers who accuse him of sexual harassment.
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is charged with stalking, making sexually coloured remarks, harassment and intimidation.
Mr Singh, an influential MP from the governing BJP party, denies the allegations.
However, police have suggested dropping charges involving a minor, which would have made his arrest imminent.
A 1,000-page charge sheet filed by the Delhi police before the Patiala House Court in Delhi said that "no corroborative evidence" was found in allegations by the minor after a detailed investigation in the case, the prosecution lawyer said.
Legal experts say now it's up to the judge to decide whether to accept the recommendation and close the case or not.
Seven female wrestlers, including the minor, had filed complaints with the police accusing Mr Singh of molesting and groping them at training camps and tournaments.
In the past few days, the father of the minor and several other wrestlers have accused Mr Singh of intimidation - charges the MP has denied.
The lengthy protests, led by Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia and two-time world champion medallist Vinesh Phogat, had made headlines globally, especially after the police temporarily detained them as they tried to march to the new parliament building.
Footage of the wrestlers being dragged on the streets and carried off in police vans went viral, sparking criticism from top athletes and opposition politicians.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) also condemned the way the wrestlers were being treated and called for an impartial inquiry into their complaints.
The wrestlers, who had been sitting on protests since April, agreed to pause their protests earlier this month after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.
Mr Thakur had assured them that charges would be filed against Mr Singh by 15 June.
The wrestlers' have won support from opposition politicians, prominent cricketers, influential farm leaders and citizens.