Dozens injured after India train crash
- Published
At least 100 people are reported to have been injured after two trains collided in India's eastern Odisha state.
Nearly 50 ambulances have been sent to the scene in the Balasore district, says the state's chief secretary.
It is feared a number of people have died in Friday evening's collision.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to say he was distressed by the incident and his thoughts were with the bereaved families.
"Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected," he tweeted.
A number of carriages of one of the trains - the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express - were derailed.
