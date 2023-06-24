The 'naked' warrior who helped British capture India

"Anupgiri's genius lay in his ability to parlay his indispensability into power. He was not high born and he knew how and when to fight - and when to run," said Mr Pinch. "He knew how to convince opponents and allies alike that he had nothing to lose." A world where armed ascetics could operate with a wide licence was a world in which they were "held or feared to be what they to be: humans who had conquered death".