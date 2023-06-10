Kolkata metro: A British engineer's unrealised India underwater train

The world's first under-river tunnel - the Thames Tunnel - opened in January 1943 and was built by an engineer called Sir Marc Brunel and his son Isambard to allow cargo to be transported underneath the busy river. They ran out of money though, so to begin with, it just opened as an attraction for pedestrians. By 1921, however, at least 10 tunnels were in operation under the Thames for roads, pedestrians, utilities but mainly the Tube.