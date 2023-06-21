Manipur: Fears grow over Indian state on brink of civil war

Clearly, peace in Manipur has always been precarious. Much of the peace in recent years was not organic, says Mr Sadokpam. "It was what we call an imposed peace in a heavily militarised zone." For the moment, there appears to be no light at the end of the tunnel as both sides appear to be digging in for a long confrontation. People remember clashes between Nagas and Kukis in the early 1990s which dragged on for a year before ebbing.