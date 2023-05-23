Shubman Gill: Is the Indian batter cricket's next big thing?

For so long has Gill been seen as the natural successor to Kohli that this was an easy one to hang a label on. Transitions are usually recognised only in hindsight, but here was an opportunity to see it happening before one's own eyes. Neither fans nor critics could resist the temptation. Gill will be 24 in a few days' time and is two years younger than Kohli was during the earlier baton passing. In sport, we love inevitabilities just as much as we enjoy surprises.