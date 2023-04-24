Vinesh Phogat: Indian wrestlers relaunch protest over sexual abuse claims
- Published
Top Indian wrestlers are protesting again in Delhi, demanding the arrest of the chief of the sport's governing body for alleged sexual harassment.
They had called off protests in January after the government promised to investigate their complaints.
The athletes had accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh and other officials of sexually harassing women wrestlers for years.
Mr Singh has denied the allegations.
The wrestlers said on Sunday that seven women athletes have filed separate police complaints against Mr Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation.
They are also demanding that the government make public a report submitted by a panel that investigated earlier allegations.
On Sunday night, Vinesh Phogat, a two-time World Championship medallist, tweeted a photo of the protesters sleeping in the open.
"From podium to footpath! Under the open sky at night in the hope of justice," she tweeted.
Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik are also part of the protests.
After the protests in January, which made international headlines, the federal government had suspended Mr Singh from his position and formed a panel to oversee the federation's activities.
Ms Phogat had alleged at the time that at least 10 female wrestlers had confessed to her that they were sexually exploited by Mr Singh. She also said that they would not compete in international tournaments unless Mr Singh was removed from the post.
The Indian Olympic Association had also set up a committee to investigate the sexual harassment allegations against Mr Singh, who is a lawmaker and politician from the governing Bharatiya Janata Party. The committee submitted its report in April but its findings haven't been revealed yet.
Ms Phogat had earlier told the BBC that the wrestlers would file a police complaint "at the right time".
Experts have said that the protests by the wrestlers are significant as it was the first time that top athletes had come together to speak up against alleged abuse of power.
BBC News India is now on YouTube. Click here to subscribe and watch our documentaries, explainers and features.