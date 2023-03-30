CCTV: Why do so many Indians love surveillance?

Demand for CCTV cameras is also rising. Last July, just one firm - Godrej Security Solutions - reported a 40% rise in sales over 2022. Driving through the countryside in the northern state of Bihar recently, I found cameras placed on heaps of bricks in soot-laden kilns that were spewing smoke and powering the country's construction boom. They were keeping an eye on poor farmers who were making bricks. Thanks to plummeting prices, even a few homes had cameras outside the main door. "It's a status symbol now," a villager told me.