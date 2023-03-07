Holi 2023: India celebrates festival of colours

Children's are seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Kolkata , India , on 5 march 2023 ,with colored powder called ''Abir'' . Holi , also known as festival of colors is a Hindu festival is held to celebrate the arrival of Spring in India.Getty Images
Children and adults celebrate Holi with bright colours

Millions of Indians are celebrating Holi - the festival of colours - at home and around the world.

The festival which marks the last full-moon day of the lunar month celebrates the beginning of spring and the victory of good over evil.

People celebrate this day by smearing bright colours on friends and family, offering prayers and burning a bonfire to symbolically destroy the bad so that the good can triumph.

Getty Images
Holi is marked with colourful dances and performances
Getty Images
The festival is a social highpoint for devotees

The festival is based on a Hindu legend and has a huge cultural significance in India. People see the festival as symbolising new beginnings, and as a time to mend relationships and start afresh.

Huge processions are held in several parts of India to mark the festival. People dance and sing and hold sumptuous feasts with traditional fare. Schools are shut as children and adults devote the day to colourful celebrations.

Getty Images
Many schools remain closed to mark the festival

The festival is celebrated in a grand and unique way in cities like Vrindavan and Mathura in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Celebrations last for an entire week. Devotees undertake massive processions where they dance and throw colour at each other.

Getty Images
People in Vrindavan city throw flower petals to celebrate Holi
Getty Images
Devotees offer prayers at famous shrines in India

In the days leading up to the festival, the streets are lined with stalls selling powdered colours, pichkaris (water pistols) and other festival-related paraphernalia.

Getty Images
Children spray coloured water using water pistols
Getty Images
Many shops sell colourful water pistols and powdered colours

Photos of people celebrating the festival from various parts of the city show them completely covered in colourful paint as they take part in the large gatherings. People smear gulal (a red powder) - which symbolises wealth, passion and strength - on each other to mark the festival.

Getty Images
People spend the day with their loved ones and hold festive meals
Getty Images
Groups of friends gather in the street and throw water and colour on each other

