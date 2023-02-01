Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh: Heavy snow disrupts life in India’s Himalayan states

Kashmir snowfall on Feb 1Getty Images
A man walks along a snow-covered road in Srinagar on Wednesday

Heavy snowfall has impeded daily life across many parts of northern India.

In Indian-administered Kashmir, a thick blanket of snow covered most of the region, snapping power supplies and causing delays in road, rail and air travel.

Getty Images
People have been braving the snow with layers of warm clothes and umbrellas

Authorities have issued avalanche warnings for 10 districts in the region.

Getty Images

The famous Dal Lake in the main city of Srinagar has been partially frozen with snow covering the famed shikara or houseboats.

Getty Images
The region received several inches of snowfall over Sunday and Monday

The weather also derailed the travel plans of several Congress party leaders, who were in the region as part of their 4,000km (2,485-mile)-long "unity march" across India, which ended in Kashmir on Monday.

Getty Images
Senior Congress party leader Priyanka Gandhi addressed crowds on a chilly morning in Kashmir

On Tuesday, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh had tweeted that several MPs would not be able to attend the budget session in parliament after all flights from Srinagar had to be cancelled due to inclement weather.

Getty Images
The Bharat Jodo Yatra ended in Srinagar on Monday

In the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh, authorities shut some key highways and roads after incessant snowfall threw normal life out of gear.

Getty Images
The tourist city of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh has also received snowfall

A similar situation prevailed in the neighbouring state of Uttarakhand, where traffic on key national highways was disrupted for hours on Tuesday after snow accumulated on the roads.

The weather department has predicted that conditions may improve from Wednesday morning.

Getty Images
The snowfall has made roads slippery, increasing the risk of accidents

All images subject to copyright

Read more India stories from the BBC:

More on this story

Related Topics