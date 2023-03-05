Crash Landing On You: What binds the magnificent worlds of K-dramas and Bollywood

Her podcast - one of many - is an indication of just how popular K-dramas are in India now. The country's K-drama love began in the north-eastern state of Manipur after separatist rebels banned Bollywood films in 2000, and slowly spread across the rest of the country. It got a fillip in 2020, when the pandemic kept people inside their homes - K-drama viewership on Netflix India surged by more than 370% that year from the previous one.