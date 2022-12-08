LIVE: Results from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh

Votes are being counted in PM Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh, a picturesque state tucked in the Himalayas

Early trends show the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is headed for a huge win in Gujarat.

In Himachal Pradesh, a neck-and-neck competition is underway between the BJP and opposition party, Congress.

The elections are seen as the barometer of the ruling BJP party's popularity ahead of the 2024 general elections.

