India bridge collapse: Hundreds plunged into river and dozens killed in Gujarat
- Published
At least 60 people have died after a bridge collapsed in India's western state of Gujarat, officials say.
Hundreds of people were plunged into River Macchu in Morbi town. Local footage shows survivors hanging off the partly-submerged suspension bridge.
Reports say as many as 400 people were on the structure at the time. Authorities said rescue efforts were continuing through the night.
The incident comes just days after the bridge was reopened following repairs.
The 230-metre-long (754 feet) colonial-era crossing was built during British rule of India in the 19th Century.
Videos show scenes of chaos as onlookers on the river banks attempt to rescue those trapped in the water as darkness fell.
Another video shows people climbing up netted wire remains of the bridge to escape the water.
The suspension bridge, locally known as a Julto Pool, is a popular tourist attraction in the area.
Emergency responders from neighbouring districts were sent to the scene to help with rescue efforts.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in his home state of Gujarat on a three-day visit, said he was "deeply saddened by the tragedy".
Mr Modi has announced compensation for the injured, as well as the next of kin of those who have died.
Are you in the area? Only if it's safe to do so, you can get in touch by emailing: haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Upload your pictures/video here
- Or fill out the form below
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.