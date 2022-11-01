Bollywood: The trans icon played by a non-trans star

Then in early 2022, the LGBT community in Mumbai was buzzing at the news of a forthcoming TV series. Taali was to be based on the life of Gauri Sawant, a transgender activist from Mumbai who adopted the daughter of a sex worker who had died from Aids. In 2014, Sawant became the first transgender person to petition India's Supreme Court for the right to adopt a child and gained widespread praise for showing a different type of family.