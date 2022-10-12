TJ Joseph: The Indian teacher whose hand was cut off for an exam paper

His house has also expanded to accommodate a growing family - with his retirement money, he's added a floor and now lives with his 95-year-old mother, 35-year-old son, who works as a financial adviser in a stock broking firm, his engineer daughter-in-law and a three-year-old grandson. He's travelled to Ireland to spend time with his 32-year-old daughter who lives and works as a nurse there, and is married to an Indian nurse. The couple have an 18-month-old son. His sister, a nun, who was in the car during the attack, often joins them at home.