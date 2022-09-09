Queen Elizabeth II: How the monarch charmed millions of Indians

In Kolkata, she visited a monument built in the memory of Queen Victoria. A horse race at the thriving local course was organised for the couple and the Queen presented the cup to the owner of the winning horse. Covering the Queen's ride in an open car from the airport in Kolkata to the city, a reporter of the state broadcaster AIl India Radio (AIR) quoted a Yorkshire Post editorial that she might not be the empress of India, but the enthusiasm of Indian crowds proved she was still empress of million of Indian hearts, according to an account of the trip.