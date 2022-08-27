Asia Cup: India and Pakistan gear up for next cricket battle

Kohli's form has become a leading domestic issue, with at least one national magazine analysing this in a cover story, and others getting experts to comment too. One website has calculated that it has been 1,009 days since he last made a century. None of this will matter if Kohli rediscovers his touch at the Asia Cup. The story-within-a-story has diverted attention from the big stories - the India-Pakistan tie and the Asia Cup itself.