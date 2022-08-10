Chess Olympiad 2022: Meet the Indian women who made chess history
By Susan Ninan
Sports Writer
- Published
In just half a day, the Indian women's chess team went from the near-certainty of a gold medal at the Chess Olympiad to the dismay of a bronze.
They still made history - as the first-ever Indian women's team to win a medal at an Olympiad.
The Indians were no underdogs. Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Tania Sachdev, R Vaishali and Bhakti Kulkarni - a delightful mix of long-serving mould-breakers and young prodigies - were the top seeds in the women's section. It helped that neither Russia nor China participated in the Olympiad.
The Indians were within touching distance of gold for the most part of their campaign - and in sole lead heading into the final round - before an awry 1-3 loss to USA. Tania and Bhakti bungled their lower board games while Humpy and Vaishali held on to draws. Tania, unbeaten with eight points from 10 games until the last round, struggled to come to terms with an inexplicably terrible last day. She lost to America's Carissa Yip, and was evidently gutted.
"I think it's really hard right now to understand the gravity of winning the first medal for the Olympiad," Tania said soon after, eyes downcast, fighting back emotions. "More than anything else I think it was about the way the tournament was progressing, we were leading. We're now dealing with having lost out on gold rather than winning the bronze."
It must be a unique, confounding feeling. A historic first medal that also serves as a memento of a missed opportunity. India did not lose their matches against the teams who finished ahead of them in the final standings - namely, Ukraine and Georgia. It was one of the reasons why a gold seemed probable.
But for a brief while, even the bronze was in doubt. After the final round games ended on Tuesday - with the gold and silver in the women's section going to Ukraine and Georgia respectively - India's medal fortunes hung in the balance. It took some manic tiebreak math to decide whether the bronze medal went to India or the US. Numbers favoured Indians and the Americans had to make peace with a fourth place.
Humpy and Harika, the two Grandmasters in the Indian side, were theoretically the team's highest rated players. Harika balanced her advanced stage of pregnancy with the rigours of protracted classical games, and played out seven draws in a row. She sat out the last two games but showed up with the rest of the team to answer questions from the press about their performance.
Most of these women have been quietly crushing stereotypes for years. Humpy got back soon after motherhood to become world rapid champion a few years ago. Harika has pulled all stops to be there for her team - travelling with husband and mother in tow, keeping in mind her looming delivery date. Tania has successfully balanced her commentary gigs with a playing career. In this tournament she's been a tenacious fighter too, grinding out wins on demand.
Last year, this Indian team - minus Humpy - won a first-ever World Teams medal, a silver. Their previous best result at an Olympiad was fourth place at the 2012 Istanbul Olympiad. It took a decade after that for their first bronze medal to come along.
But in a sport that suffers from a sizeable gender gap, both in participation figures and playing strength, this bronze may well be a bugle call for a whole new generation of girls.